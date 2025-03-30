Bcwm LLC Takes $8.11 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.9% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

