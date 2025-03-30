InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.660-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.0 million.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.80.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

About InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,954,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.