SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

SouthGobi Resources stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

