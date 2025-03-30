SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
SouthGobi Resources stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
