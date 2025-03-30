L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.28 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,065.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $552.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on LII

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.