Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Releases Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

