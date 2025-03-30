DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

