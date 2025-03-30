UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,133 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

EFX stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.43 and its 200-day moving average is $263.63. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.