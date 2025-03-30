Hartree Partners LP Acquires New Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 247,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

