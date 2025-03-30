American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $447.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

