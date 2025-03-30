Fund Evaluation Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 43.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $920,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,003,000. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 312.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

