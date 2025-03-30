Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases 49,707 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after acquiring an additional 476,089 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $43.39.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
