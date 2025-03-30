AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 2,611,515 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611,515 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,216. The trade was a 32.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Stock Down 3.2 %

XAIR opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.16. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 226.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

