AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 698,635 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,635 shares during the quarter. Theratechnologies comprises about 1.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Theratechnologies worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THTX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.18.

Theratechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.