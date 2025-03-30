Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.