Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

