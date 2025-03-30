23,213 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

