WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $933,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PROG Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.