Hartree Partners LP Trims Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Hartree Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Enerflex by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.12. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

