Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Standard Lithium by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLI opened at $1.29 on Friday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.