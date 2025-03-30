Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Concentrix, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares traded on public markets of companies that primarily operate social networking platforms, facilitating user interaction through digital content sharing and communication. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors such as user engagement, advertising revenue, and the evolving landscape of digital communication, making their valuations particularly sensitive to trends and regulatory changes in the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Concentrix (CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

CNXC traded up $16.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

See Also