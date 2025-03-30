American Money Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,460 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

