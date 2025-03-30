Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $82.28 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,589,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up about 1.5% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $82,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.