Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 39,838 shares.The stock last traded at $245.50 and had previously closed at $250.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average is $260.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
