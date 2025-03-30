Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 39,838 shares.The stock last traded at $245.50 and had previously closed at $250.63.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average is $260.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

