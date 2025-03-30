ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of USOI opened at $60.50 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

