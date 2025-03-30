ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USOI opened at $60.50 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.