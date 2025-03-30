VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ UEVM opened at $47.48 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0201 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

