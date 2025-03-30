ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.23. 6,591,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,186,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.