STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.61.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

