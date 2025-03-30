32,166 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Barnes Group makes up 0.4% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

