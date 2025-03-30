Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.3 %

Pinterest stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

