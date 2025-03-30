Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $83.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

