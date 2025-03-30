Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

