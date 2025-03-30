Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

