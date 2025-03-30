RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY opened at $134.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

