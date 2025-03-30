Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 431.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,324 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after buying an additional 2,452,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

