Korea Investment CORP Acquires 34,331 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of EQT worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

EQT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.07 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

