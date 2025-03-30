Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,015,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,297 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the period. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $720.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

