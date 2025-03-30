Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVT stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
