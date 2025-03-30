Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 12.9 %

BATS:EZU opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

