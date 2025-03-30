TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

