iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up about 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $30,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $679.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

