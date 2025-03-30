Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $66,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 434.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $185.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

