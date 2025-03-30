ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $316.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

