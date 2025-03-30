Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.0% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPMO opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.