iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $45.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.