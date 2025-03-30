Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

