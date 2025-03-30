Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.69 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 136415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.