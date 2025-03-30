Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE VMI opened at $289.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.