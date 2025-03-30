Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 12,047 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUR. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coursera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.