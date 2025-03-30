Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 20,588 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,588 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 4.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.