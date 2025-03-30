Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 69,980 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $19.40 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.